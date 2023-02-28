Karnataka launches ‘Stop Tobacco’ app to curb public smoking

The Karnataka Tobacco Control Cell launched GPS-based mobile app ‘Stop Tobacco’ Tuesday. The app protects non-smokers from being exposed to cigarette smoking in public places.

If anyone is found smoking in a public place, all that needs to be done is to take a picture of the violator and upload it on the app. The squad from the tobacco control cell will rush to the spot and slap a fine on the violator.

“Presently, we are concentrating on the shop owners who sell cigarettes and allow their customers to smoke at the shops. We cannot slap a fine on the violators every time because, by the time the squad will reach, they might have left the shop. So the fines will be a deterrent for the shopkeepers as well to not allow their customers to smoke at the shop,” said Karnataka health commissioner Randeep D.

Dr Sridevi Deshpandey, state consultant, National Tobacco Control Programme, announced that 21 villages in Karnataka are free from tobacco. She said, “A cluster of 21 villages in Karnataka has become tobacco-free, which means there are no sales and consumption of tobacco. Chikkarasinakere village in Maddur taluk, Naguvinahalli, and Chagashettihalli villages in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks, respectively, among others, have become tobacco-free.”

“Out of 22.8 per cent of adults in Karnataka who use tobacco products, 8.8 per cent are smokers and 16.3 per cent are using smokeless tobacco products. Most youngsters start using tobacco at the early age of around 15 years or so without paying attention to its ill and life-threatening effects,” the state health department said.