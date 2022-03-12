Karnataka launches ‘Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep’ programme

At the launch of the ‘Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep’ programme in Chikkaballapur district on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “It was a pity that people were made to run from pillar to post to get basic documents like caste certificate and RTC. Therefore, Revenue Minister R Ashok has formulated this novel programme to end the plight of the poor.”

Targeting the Congress, the chief minister said: “Congress leaders have been talking about the welfare of the poor, Dalits and the backward communities for the last 75 years since Independence. But they used the poor as a vote bank. They indulged in self-aggrandisement in the name of the poor. If they had walked the talk, we would not have felt the need to launch this programme.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai said, “The most significant work done by PM Modi is that he has created an awareness among the people about their rights. Earlier, too, governments promised to eradicate poverty. They had the slogan Garibi Hatao (Remove Poverty). But why did they not make it a reality? They used power only for politicking. The revenue department is delivering various documents to five crore people at their door steps. Why the previous governments did not do it?”

The CM further said, “This is a common man’s government. The Raitha Shakthi programme announced in the recent budget offers Rs 1,050 to farmers with land holdings up to 5 acres as aid to purchase diesel and hire farm equipment. A grant of Rs 600 crore has been provided for the programme in the budget. Another Rs 300 crore has been provided to reintroduce the Yashasvini programme. Interest-free loans would be provided to 33 lakh farmers. The government is helping the farmers in branding their produce and in exporting them. Subsidy for horticulture crops has been extended.”

“Ensuring fair prices for farmers’ toil and produce is our resolve. I have proved my commitment in this regard by announcing the Vidya Nidhi scholarship scheme for farmers’ children within three hours of taking the oath as the chief minister. Pension has been increased for 50 lakh families. Ours is a government with concern for the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying Rs 6,300 per hectare for farmers engaged in dry land farming. We have doubled the compensation for crop loss during the recent floods. I have allocated Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation and Rs 2,800 crore for horticulture. The crop loss compensation has been transferred to farmers’ accounts within one month,” Bommai added.