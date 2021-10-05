Karnataka launches CM Dashboard, will help review progress of state projects

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the Karnataka Chief Minister Dashboard on Tuesday. Similar to the one used by the Prime Minister’s Office; the new dashboard will help the CM to review the progress of various projects through the digital medium.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai asked the officials to record accurate information on the dashboard. “Today, the chief minister reviewed the works of the BBMP, revenue, energy, education, housing and rural development departments, among others,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Days after taking charge as the chief minister, Bommai had announced that he would create a dashboard and personally monitor the progress of mega projects in the state, particularly those in Bengaluru.

The CM said on Tuesday, “Officers should pay equal importance to both planning and implementation of government projects and programmes. Senior officers must ensure that the officials at the grassroots level deliver various welfare schemes to the poor and the underprivileged. Effective implementation of such schemes will bring people closer to the system.”

“This is a good beginning. The dashboard will reflect your department’s performance. Let us all strive hard to perform better,” he added.

Dashboard in Karnataka not new:

The Karnataka government had earlier launched a dashboard, but it fell into disuse within a few years. In 2017, Karnataka started a public data dashboard, becoming only the second state after Andhra Pradesh to do so.

The dashboard, ‘Pratibimba’, was launched when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister in the Congress government. It continued to operate even during HD Kumaraswamy’s tenure. Senior officials said the dashboard was updated on the 10th of every month during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. But after BJP came to power in August 2019 under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa, the dashboard went offline.