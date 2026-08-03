Family of 3 killed in Shivamogga landslide days after migrating for work

The incident took place around 3 am in the Indira Nagar area, where about 25 migrant labourers were living in makeshift tents. (Photo by special arrangement)

A landslide claimed the lives of three members of a family who were asleep early on Sunday at Thirthahalli in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

The police identified the victims as Mallikarjun, 35, his wife Nagaveni, 28, and their son Santosh, 3, all natives of Koppal district who moved to Thirthahalli just four days ago in search of a job.

The incident took place around 3 am in the Indira Nagar area, where about 25 migrant labourers were living in makeshift tents. When a saturated hillside gave way following heavy rain, a retaining wall fell on a house, causing it to collapse over the tents. While the occupants of the house ran out, the other migrant labourers in the tents also escaped, sources said.