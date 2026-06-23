JD(S) leader K S Lingesh, 10 others arrested in Rs 750-crore Karnataka land grab case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police recently arrested former Janata Dal (Secular) MLA K S Lingesh and 10 others, including former tahsildars, in connection with an alleged land grab in the Hassan region. The accused allegedly illegally regularised nearly 2,750 acres of government land, valued at over Rs 750 crore, in favour of 1,430 bogus beneficiaries.

Former Belur MLA Lingesh, 66, who previously chaired the Committee for Regularisation of Unauthorised Occupation (Bagair Hukum Saguvali Samithi) in Belur taluk, was arrested on June 19 alongside 10 co-accused. All have been remanded to police custody, CID sources confirmed.

The CID took over the investigation into the alleged land grab, centred in Belur, roughly 250 km from Bengaluru, after a special court for cases against elected representatives ordered an FIR in 2023. The order followed a private complaint filed by activist K C Rajanna, who exposed the irregularities using Right to Information (RTI) documents.