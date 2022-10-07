‘A tomb for 3-language policy’: H D Kumaraswamy protests Centre’s ‘language discrimination’

The debate on the imposition of Hindi has resurfaced in Karnataka after the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently notified that the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 will be conducted only in English and Hindi.

After Kannada language activists raised objections to the same, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expressed his reservations over the “language discrimination” being practised by the central government.

In a tweet, he pointed out that SSC was conducting exams only in two languages to fill 20,000 vacancies. “Selected candidates can be deputed to any state. There is no option (to attend the exam) in Kannada or any other regional language. Do we need more proof for Hindi imposition and language discrimination?” he said.

Kumaraswamy alleged that BJP was working towards suppressing regional languages. “It appears that they are building a tomb for the three-language policy,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Pro-Kannada activists have demanded that the Centre ensure that the exams are held in Kannada and only Kannadigas be appointed to vacancies arising out of Karnataka.

Pro-Kannada activist Arun Javgal said that the Kannada Rakshana Vedike will launch a protest against the circular. He had tagged several prominent politicians of the state on Twitter asking them to speak out against the injustice being meted out to the youth of Karnataka.

Over the past several years, pro-Kannada activists had alleged that youth pursuing education in regional languages were being left out of central government job opportunities as exams were conducted only in two languages.

Before the controversy over SSC, pro-Kannada groups carried out numerous campaigns over the permitted languages in the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection exams.