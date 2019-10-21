Karnataka: KSRTC to operate 1,600 additional buses for Deepavali

To beat the festival rush from Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plans to provide special services to passengers travelling during Naraka Chaturdashi and Bali Padyami days.

The KSRTC will operate 1,600 additional buses for three days starting Friday. The services will be operated on the return route on October 29.

“Buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other places in Karnataka,” said a press statement by Chief Traffic Manager (operations), KSRTC.

Special buses from Mysuru Road bus station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

Advertising

All premier special buses will be operated from Shanthinagar (in front of KSRTC, Bengaluru Central Depot-4 & Depot-2) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

The KSRTC will operate special buses from Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Peenya, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4 th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang(Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevanbheemanagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, Kengeri Satellite Town towards Shivamogga, Davanagere, Tirupathi, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukke Subramanya, Dharmastala and other places based on the traffic potential.

“In addition to the above, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC,” added in the release.