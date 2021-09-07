Karnataka: KSRTC deploys 1000 additional buses during Gowri-Ganesha festival

In view of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for operating 1000 extra buses in addition to the existing schedule to provide transport facility to those travelling between September 8 and 9.

As per a release by the KSRTC, special buses will be operated from various places to Bengaluru on September 12.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other places.

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Shanthinagar BMTC bus station to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana state.

The release said passengers can book tickets online by logging on to the website – ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. Advance reservation of tickets for the special and scheduled KSRTC buses can also be booked through 685 counters in Karnataka and other States.

“Travelling passengers have to follow the guidelines issued by Government of Karnataka for Covid-19,” the KSRTC release added.