Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: Record 86.48% pass rate; girls dominate again

Karnataka recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.58 per cent in the Second Pre-University (II PU) examinations of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB), marking a 12.42 per cent improvement over last year’s results, with girls outperforming boys across all streams.

The pass percentage among freshers reached a historic high of 86.48 per cent, up from 73.45 per cent the previous year, an increase of 13 per cent. While the state has seen higher overall pass percentages in the past, this fresher pass rate is unprecedented.

In the Arts stream, Archana D M and Sangeeta from Indu PU College, Kottur, and Shrusti from Smt VG PU College for Women, Kalaburagi, each scored 598 out of 600 marks.