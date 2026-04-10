Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: Record 86.48% pass rate; girls dominate again

Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa credited several targeted interventions for the improved performance of students in KSEAB 2nd PUC exams.

Written by: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruApr 10, 2026 09:05 AM IST
KSEAB 2nd PUCA revision in the passing threshold benefitted 5,577 KSEAB 2nd PUC students this year.(Representative Image/AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Karnataka recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.58 per cent in the Second Pre-University (II PU) examinations of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB), marking a 12.42 per cent improvement over last year’s results, with girls outperforming boys across all streams.

The pass percentage among freshers reached a historic high of 86.48 per cent, up from 73.45 per cent the previous year, an increase of 13 per cent. While the state has seen higher overall pass percentages in the past, this fresher pass rate is unprecedented.

In the Arts stream, Archana D M and Sangeeta from Indu PU College, Kottur, and Shrusti from Smt VG PU College for Women, Kalaburagi, each scored 598 out of 600 marks.

In Commerce, Adithi A Bapu from S B Mahaveer Jain PU College, V V Puram, Bengaluru, and Disha from Alva’s PU College, Dakshina Kannada, secured perfect scores of 600.

In Science, Princilla Cardoza from The Learning Centre PU College, Mangalore, scored 599 marks.

In a press meet on Thursday, Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa credited several targeted interventions for the improved performance, including timely completion of the syllabus, early appointment of guest lecturers, and the introduction of subject-wise blueprints and model question papers.

In a significant policy decision, the department has scrapped the third examination, a practice followed last year.

Story continues below this ad

Bangarappa said while the second exam improved pass percentages by 8 per cent last year, the third exam yielded only a 1.8 per cent improvement, making it redundant given this year’s strong results.

A revision in the passing threshold — from 35 per cent to 33 per cent — benefitted 5,577 students this year.

Among districts, Udupi led the state with an impressive 96.39 per cent pass rate, followed by Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi, and Kodagu.

For the first time, mark sheets will be available on DigiLocker. While physical copies will also be distributed this year, the department plans to discontinue them in subsequent years.

Toppers

Arts:

Archana D M, Indu PU College, Kottur – 598

Sangeeta, Indu PU College, Kottur – 598

Shrusti, Smt VG PU College for Women, Kalaburagi, 598

Commerce:

Story continues below this ad

Adithi A Bapu, SB Mahaveer Jain PU College, VV PUram, Bengaluru – 600

Disha, Alva’s PU College, Dakshin Kannada – 600

Science:

Princilla Cardoza, The Learning Centre, PU College, Mangalore – 599

Total students appeared

6,32,200 (freshers)

Pass: 5,46,698

Pass percentage: 86.48 per cent

Gender wise (freshers)

Boys

Appeared: 2,78,458

Pass: 2,32,928

Pass percentage: 83.65

Girls

Appeared: 3,53,742

Pass: 3,13,770

Pass percentage: 88.70 percentage

College wise

Govt PU colleges

Appeared: 1,32,213

Pass: 1,04,081

Pass percentage: 78.92 per cent

Aided PU College

Appeared: 1,41,369

Pass: 1,17,217

Pass percentage: 82.90 per cent

Unaided PU college

Appeared: 3,46,049

Pass: 3,13,987

Pass percentage: 90.73 percentage

BBMP PU college

Appeared: 2,471

Pass: 1,922

Pass percentage: 77.78 per cent

Residential PU college

Appeared: 10,098

Pass: 9,491

Pass percentage: 93.99 per cent

Overall 86.48 per cent

Grade Wise students results

Distinction (85 per cent): 1,70,529

First class (below 85 per cent and 60 per cent and above): 2,95,385

Second class (below 60 per cent and 50 per cent and above): 63,957

Pass class (Pass with below 50 per cent): 5,46,698

Medium wise

Kannada

Appeared: 1,84,807

Pass: 1,41,212

Pass percentage: 76.41 per cent

English

Appeared: 4,47,393

Pass: 4,05,486

Pass percentage: 90.63 per cent

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments