Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: Record 86.48% pass rate; girls dominate again

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Karnataka recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.58 per cent in the Second Pre-University (II PU) examinations of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB), marking a 12.42 per cent improvement over last year’s results, with girls outperforming boys across all streams.
The pass percentage among freshers reached a historic high of 86.48 per cent, up from 73.45 per cent the previous year, an increase of 13 per cent. While the state has seen higher overall pass percentages in the past, this fresher pass rate is unprecedented.
In the Arts stream, Archana D M and Sangeeta from Indu PU College, Kottur, and Shrusti from Smt VG PU College for Women, Kalaburagi, each scored 598 out of 600 marks.
In Commerce, Adithi A Bapu from S B Mahaveer Jain PU College, V V Puram, Bengaluru, and Disha from Alva’s PU College, Dakshina Kannada, secured perfect scores of 600.
In Science, Princilla Cardoza from The Learning Centre PU College, Mangalore, scored 599 marks.
In a press meet on Thursday, Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa credited several targeted interventions for the improved performance, including timely completion of the syllabus, early appointment of guest lecturers, and the introduction of subject-wise blueprints and model question papers.
In a significant policy decision, the department has scrapped the third examination, a practice followed last year.
Bangarappa said while the second exam improved pass percentages by 8 per cent last year, the third exam yielded only a 1.8 per cent improvement, making it redundant given this year’s strong results.
A revision in the passing threshold — from 35 per cent to 33 per cent — benefitted 5,577 students this year.
Among districts, Udupi led the state with an impressive 96.39 per cent pass rate, followed by Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi, and Kodagu.
For the first time, mark sheets will be available on DigiLocker. While physical copies will also be distributed this year, the department plans to discontinue them in subsequent years.
Toppers
Arts:
Archana D M, Indu PU College, Kottur – 598
Sangeeta, Indu PU College, Kottur – 598
Shrusti, Smt VG PU College for Women, Kalaburagi, 598
Commerce:
Adithi A Bapu, SB Mahaveer Jain PU College, VV PUram, Bengaluru – 600
Disha, Alva’s PU College, Dakshin Kannada – 600
Science:
Princilla Cardoza, The Learning Centre, PU College, Mangalore – 599
Total students appeared
6,32,200 (freshers)
Pass: 5,46,698
Pass percentage: 86.48 per cent
Gender wise (freshers)
Boys
Appeared: 2,78,458
Pass: 2,32,928
Pass percentage: 83.65
Girls
Appeared: 3,53,742
Pass: 3,13,770
Pass percentage: 88.70 percentage
College wise
Govt PU colleges
Appeared: 1,32,213
Pass: 1,04,081
Pass percentage: 78.92 per cent
Aided PU College
Appeared: 1,41,369
Pass: 1,17,217
Pass percentage: 82.90 per cent
Unaided PU college
Appeared: 3,46,049
Pass: 3,13,987
Pass percentage: 90.73 percentage
BBMP PU college
Appeared: 2,471
Pass: 1,922
Pass percentage: 77.78 per cent
Residential PU college
Appeared: 10,098
Pass: 9,491
Pass percentage: 93.99 per cent
Overall 86.48 per cent
Grade Wise students results
Distinction (85 per cent): 1,70,529
First class (below 85 per cent and 60 per cent and above): 2,95,385
Second class (below 60 per cent and 50 per cent and above): 63,957
Pass class (Pass with below 50 per cent): 5,46,698
Medium wise
Kannada
Appeared: 1,84,807
Pass: 1,41,212
Pass percentage: 76.41 per cent
English
Appeared: 4,47,393
Pass: 4,05,486
Pass percentage: 90.63 per cent
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