‘Rs 70 lakh to be paid’: Seized note forces Karnataka PSC to scrap selection list

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Monday withdrew its additional selection list for motor vehicle inspector (MVI) posts after investigating agencies uncovered documents pointing to alleged malpractices.

The alleged irregularities surfaced during a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into recruitment malpractices involving 400 veterinary officer posts conducted on January 8 and 9 this year. During the investigation, CID officials uncovered documents linking suspects to the MVI recruitment process.

While the September 28 order did not explicitly detail the ongoing probe, it noted that the commission had decided to revise the final selection list during a meeting on August 20.

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The KPSC conducted an examination in December 2016 to fill 150 MVI posts, which drew thousands of applicants. After preparing an initial shortlist of 141 candidates, the KPSC released an additional selection list on April 16, 2025.