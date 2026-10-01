‘Rs 70 lakh to be paid’: Seized note forces Karnataka PSC to scrap selection list

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The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Monday withdrew its additional selection list for motor vehicle inspector (MVI) posts after investigating agencies uncovered documents pointing to alleged malpractices.
The alleged irregularities surfaced during a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into recruitment malpractices involving 400 veterinary officer posts conducted on January 8 and 9 this year. During the investigation, CID officials uncovered documents linking suspects to the MVI recruitment process.
While the September 28 order did not explicitly detail the ongoing probe, it noted that the commission had decided to revise the final selection list during a meeting on August 20.
The KPSC conducted an examination in December 2016 to fill 150 MVI posts, which drew thousands of applicants. After preparing an initial shortlist of 141 candidates, the KPSC released an additional selection list on April 16, 2025.
According to an officer from the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigators seized loose sheets of paper during a search at the residence of T Prakash, a retired in-charge assistant secretary at the KPSC.
One seized sheet contained the phrase “Barabekagiruvudu” (meaning “yet to be paid”) under an MVI heading. The document listed eight names alongside a pending sum of Rs 70 lakh, accompanied by signatures or specific identification marks. The officer noted that several names appearing on the list matched candidates selected for MVI posts in April 2025.
“We have been investigating people who have worked at KPSC for an extended period. Our focus has primarily been on those involved in preparing the question papers, uploading the answer sheets, and creating the selection lists,” said the officer.
Investigators also suspect a middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, who allegedly demanded money from candidates in exchange for appointments.
Prakash, 61, retired from service on May 31 last year. He has since approached the court seeking relief from the ongoing investigation. On August 28, the public prosecutor informed the court that the state could not immediately provide a detailed status update on the investigation. As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is concurrently investigating the matter, the court directed that a report be sought from the central agency.
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