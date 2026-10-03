KPSC jobs scam: Ex-official under CID scanner withdraws advance bail pleas

A former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) official, who was served notices by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged recruitment scams involving 400 veterinary doctor and 384 gazetted probationer posts, has withdrawn his anticipatory bail pleas in both cases.

T Prakash, a retired assistant secretary in the KPSC, was a signing official on selection lists put out by the KPSC in recent years. In August, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched his properties following allegations of fraud in the KPSC.

Prakash withdrew his pleas this week, shortly after a state prosecutor informed a special court for CID cases that the ED should file objections in the cases, and that one of the cases had been handed to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Karnataka High Court.