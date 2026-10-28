KPSC recruitment cases: Karnataka proposes 4 police officers to lead revamped SIT

The Karnataka government Wednesday submitted the names of four senior IPS officers to the Karnataka High Court as choices to head the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged recruitment frauds at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The submission follows an October 13 Supreme Court order upholding the SIT’s constitution and directing the replacement of its chief.

The four Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officers proposed by the state are: R Hitendra, ADGP, law and order; B K Singh, ADGP, state CID; S Murugan, ADGP, communications, logistics and modernisation; Soumendu Mukherjee, ADGP, administration, police headquarters.

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A single-judge High Court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna gave aggrieved aspirants, accused candidates, a students association, and BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal two days to submit their views on the choice of the SIT head. The court also directed authorities to formally notify the KPSC SIT as a police station headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer within two days.