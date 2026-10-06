Karnataka job scam: Flat purchased near Bengaluru airport by IAS officer’s kin under lens

An apartment purchased in the name of a family member of arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in Karnataka has come under scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a job recruitment fraud at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), sources in Karnataka Police said.

During interrogation, Basavaraj Kannale, a middleman involved in the fraud, revealed that Gangwar, the then KPSC’s controller of examinations, allegedly received around Rs 1.30 crore of the Rs 1.52 crore from candidates as bribes for leaking the entrance examination of veterinary doctors conducted on January 8 and 9.

Around 20 candidates allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh through Kannale, a close associate of Gangwar.

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Gangwar, 41, served as KPSC’s controller of examinations from January 2024 to March 2026. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the ED arrested Gangwar on August 29 and September 18, respectively.

It was found that Gangwar used some of the proceeds of the crime to purchase an apartment in the name of the brother of the IAS officer at the Godrej Royal Woods complex near the Bengaluru International Airport at Devanahalli.

“The (IAS officer’s) brother and family are unaware of the flat purchased in their name in Bengaluru, and they never visited or used the property. It was used by the officer for hosting parties and other activities since it provided privacy,” said police sources familiar with the probe.

Gangwar has also stated before the ED that a portion of the amount he received from Kannale was used to purchase a flat in the name of his brother, apart from using the funds for buying gold jewellery for his fiancée.

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While the investigations have tracked Rs 52 lakh in bribe amounts being funneled back to the IAS officer – through bank accounts of associates of the middleman – for the purchase of expensive pieces of gold and diamond jewellery at the Bhima Jewellery showroom in Bengaluru for the IAS officer’s girlfriend, the remaining amount of bribes is untraced.

The ED has earlier told the court that the apartment at Devanahalli was bought with proceeds of the crimes at the KPSC.

The proceeds of the recruitment frauds at the KPSC were routed through the middleman Kannale and his associates for the purchase of “immovable property in the name of his brother, purchase of gold jewellery in the name of his fiancée, and payment of personal expenses,” a special court for PMLA cases noted last week after an ED submission.

The ED has reported that an unexplained amount of Rs 26 lakh was deposited in cash between January 2025 and August 2025 in the bank accounts of a brother and sister-in-law of the IAS officer.

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The ED is also probing immovable assets acquired by the IAS officer – such as a semi-constructed house in Bareilly in 2025 for Rs 25 lakh, and a real estate construction business launched by his older brothers in 2025 in Uttar Pradesh for possible links to illegal gratifications at the KPSC.

Gold jewellery purchases

Unlike the property purchases linked to the IAS officer, the CID and ED probes have mapped the flow of Rs 52 lakh of funds from the KPSC veterinary officers recruitment fraud to Kannale and associates, and to Gangwar for jewellery purchases by his fiancée.

According to the investigations, gold jewellery worth Rs 29.94 lakh was purchased for Gangwar’s girlfriend in March 2026 at Bhima Jewellery in Bengaluru, and gold jewellery worth Rs 23 lakh was purchased again in July 2026. In both cases, the funds were provided by Kannale.

The CID probe has revealed that Rs 15 lakh for the jewellery purchase in March 2026 came from a Kotak Mahindra Bank account of Balu Reddy, an associate of Kannale, and another Rs 15 lakh from the Om Lakshmi Souharda Sahakari Bank in Bidar, operated by Kannale’s friend Onkar Kamshetti, where aspirants transferred bribes from bank accounts.

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Gangwar has reportedly told investigators that he asked Kannale to buy the jewellery in July for his fiancée through money transfers of Rs 8 lakh from Kannale’s accountant Umesh and Rs 15 lakh by Onkar Kamshetti, the vice president of the Om Lakshmi Souharda Sahakari Bank in Bidar.

Gangwar has made contradictory claims that his fiancée issued cheques for repayment of the cost of the gold purchases and that the jewellery purchases were a birthday gift to her.

The ED is continuing investigations against the IAS officer to look at whether similar scams were also perpetrated in 12 other KPSC examinations carried out during Gangwar’s tenure from January 2024 to March 2026.

The Karnataka High Court has ordered a SIT probe into two cases of KPSC recruitment frauds, which has been challenged by the Karnataka government in the Supreme Court on the grounds that there were no adverse remarks by the court on the CID probe into the alleged KPSC job frauds.

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Former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar is also under investigation in the veterinary officers recruitment fraud as well as the recruitment of his daughter through illegal means to the post of an industrial extension officer.