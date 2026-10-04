Marks withheld for extortion: How KPSC officials used merit lists to demand bribes

The ED findings emerged during the investigation into Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, 41, an IAS officer and former controller of KPSC examinations. (Express file photo)

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) deliberately suppressed candidate score details in initial selection lists in recent years to allow its chairman and members to negotiate bribes using confidential performance data, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation has revealed. The revelation followed the arrest and 14-day custody of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, 41, who served as KPSC’s controller of examinations from January 2024 to March 2026.

At the conclusion of Gangwar’s custodial interrogation on Saturday, the agency informed a special court that as many as 13 job recruitment drives conducted during his tenure will need to be investigated. Gangwar, the primary accused in the question paper leak for the January 8–9, 2026, exam to recruit 400 veterinary officers, allegedly facilitated widespread corruption through a middleman who collected Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh each from at least 20 candidates.