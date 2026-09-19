Karnataka job ‘scam’: ED places IAS officer who ‘leaked’ exam paper, middleman under arrest

According to the CID investigation, 11 of 329 aspirants had allegedly paid between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to Kannale to be recruited through the KPSC for the 400 vacancies for veterinary doctors posts in the state government. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing into the money laundering aspect of the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary doctors by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) this year, has placed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who was the KPSC exam controller, and a key middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, under arrest after four days of questioning.

Gangwar and Kannale are lodged in Bengaluru central prison after they were arrested by the CID. Gangwar was arrested on August 29, and a day later Kannale was nabbed at New Delhi airport before he could flee to Uzbekistan via Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The ED will seek their formal custody on Monday in a special court, ED sources said.