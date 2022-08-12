scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Karnataka: Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district

Six people were injured, one critically, in the clash that broke out at Hulihyder village in the Kanakagiri region of north Karnataka’s Koppal district over an inter-religious relationship

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 12, 2022 12:36:53 pm
Two people were killed in a clash between two communities at Hulihyder village in the Kanakagiri region of north Karnataka’s Koppal district. (Twitter/ANI)

Two people were killed in a clash between two communities at Hulihyder village in the Kanakagiri region of north Karnataka’s Koppal district on Thursday in what police claimed was a consequence of an inter-religious relationship amid existing communal tensions in the village. Following the incident, the police imposed prohibitory orders in the region and restricted movement of people in and out of the village.

The victims who died in the clash were identified as Yankappa Talvar, 60, and Bhasha Sab, 22. As many as six persons were injured, including one Dharmanna Harijan, 20, who is critical, police in Koppal district said.

“We are still investigating the reasons. It happened in the heat of the moment. It is related to an argument that took place. This village is quite sensitive,” Koppal Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said.

A police officer in Kanakagiri said that the clash was related to a love relationship between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl. “There were some arguments that occurred over the relationship a few days ago. Some people went in front of the house of the girl and her relatives and created a nuisance. This resulted in a flashpoint,” the officer said.

The Hulihyder village, which has a sizable population of the Valmiki Nayak Scheduled Tribe community and Muslims, has witnessed communal tensions in the past over the installation of a statue at a common ground used for celebrations by the two dominant communities.

On Tuesday, Muharram celebrations were held at the ground and the couple allegedly met during the celebrations. There was a tussle on account of the meeting which resulted in a group of people going to the girl’s home, local reports said.

Bhasha Sab’s family members have claimed that he was attacked in the village market when he went to buy flowers after an initial clash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...

Manish Kharbikar, the Inspector General of Police for the Northern Range of Karnataka, and the SP are camping in the region, local police officials said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:35:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

2

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD
Explained

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement