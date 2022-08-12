Karnataka: Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district

Updated: August 12, 2022 12:36:53 pm
Two people were killed in a clash between two communities at Hulihyder village in the Kanakagiri region of north Karnataka’s Koppal district on Thursday in what police claimed was a consequence of an inter-religious relationship amid existing communal tensions in the village. Following the incident, the police imposed prohibitory orders in the region and restricted movement of people in and out of the village.
The victims who died in the clash were identified as Yankappa Talvar, 60, and Bhasha Sab, 22. As many as six persons were injured, including one Dharmanna Harijan, 20, who is critical, police in Koppal district said.
“We are still investigating the reasons. It happened in the heat of the moment. It is related to an argument that took place. This village is quite sensitive,” Koppal Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said.
A police officer in Kanakagiri said that the clash was related to a love relationship between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl. “There were some arguments that occurred over the relationship a few days ago. Some people went in front of the house of the girl and her relatives and created a nuisance. This resulted in a flashpoint,” the officer said.
The Hulihyder village, which has a sizable population of the Valmiki Nayak Scheduled Tribe community and Muslims, has witnessed communal tensions in the past over the installation of a statue at a common ground used for celebrations by the two dominant communities.
On Tuesday, Muharram celebrations were held at the ground and the couple allegedly met during the celebrations. There was a tussle on account of the meeting which resulted in a group of people going to the girl’s home, local reports said.
Bhasha Sab’s family members have claimed that he was attacked in the village market when he went to buy flowers after an initial clash.
Manish Kharbikar, the Inspector General of Police for the Northern Range of Karnataka, and the SP are camping in the region, local police officials said.
