Kolar: Hindu outfits observe bandh after alleged attack on Datta Peeta devotees; Sri Ram Sene chief barred from district

Hindu outfits in Karnataka’s Kolar district observed a bandh on Thursday demanding the arrest of those involved in the alleged stone-pelting on a bus carrying pilgrims to the Sree Guru Dattatreya Peeta Devasthana in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday (November 13).

The police have arrested ten people in connection with the incident, so far.

Meanwhile, the district administration has restrained Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik from entering Kolar from today (November 18) to next Wednesday (November 24). Earlier, after the incident, Muthalik said that ‘Muslim miscreants’ were behind the attack and called it “Talibanism, which we will not allow”.

The district administration has also placed a ban on circulating or playing the video or audio speeches of Muthalik.

The Datta Peetha shrine has been a controversial place for several years in Karnataka with right-wing groups viewing it as the Babri of the south. In December, annual religious ceremonies are conducted to mark Datta Jayanti here.

A temple in the name of Dattatreya Devaru and a dargah in the name of Baba Budan Dargah are located at caves in Bababudangiri Hills in Chikkamagluru.