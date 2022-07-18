Karnataka: Kodava man arrested for ‘defamatory’ post from account with Muslim name

Police in Karnataka’s Kodagu district have arrested a Kodava man over an allegedly defamatory Instagram post about the goddess Cauvery and women of the community uploaded from an account that went by a Muslim name.

K Divin Devaiah, a resident of Palangala in Virajpet in the district, allegedly used the fake social media profile on July 3 to post the content, according to police.

Police said they had contacted Instagram and traced the internet protocol address used by Devaiah before arresting him. Devaiah told police that he was an atheist and had created the account and posted the content for fun.

Angered over the post, members of the Kodava community complained to police and planned a massive protest on July 29 demanding stern action against the poster.

Devaiah was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.