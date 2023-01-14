Wild tusker dies during capture operation in Karnataka’s Kodagu district

Karnataka forest officials said that a wild tusker died in Kodagu district during an operation to capture it on Friday. The operation in the Athur Nallur forest was launched after the elephant attacked people and destroyed crops.

Madikeri deputy conservator of forests A T Poovaiah said, “The officials fired tranquilliser shots at the elephant but it ran for a few metres and fell into a coffee-drying yard from 35 feet above. It appears that the elephant died due to internal injuries. The autopsy will clarify things. The villagers have been complaining about the elephant for a long time. It used to attack people and destroy crops.”

"Losing three elephants in a short period of time in messy capture operations shows the forest department in a poor light," said wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover.

Wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover expressed disappointment at the elephant’s death, which he said represented the third instance of a botched capture operation turning fatal for elephants in six months.

“The elephant fell into a deep ditch and perished. Three elephants have died during botched capture operations in Karnataka in the past six months. Capturing elephants and tigers is a humongous challenge. It could be done with proper planning, taking all aspects including the terrain into consideration,” he said.

Sometime ago, he said, a camp elephant died in Nagarhole because a veterinarian gave multiple tranquilliser shots. “Though it had collapsed, it was forced to walk from Murkal to the Mathigod elephant camp. Tigers have also perished due to overdose,” he said.

“We have been requesting the Karnataka government to absorb specialist wildlife veterinarians. Deputing vets from the animal husbandry department will not suffice. Losing three elephants in a short period of time in messy capture operations shows the forest department in a poor light,” he added.

Another conservationist said on the condition of anonymity, “There is no accountability left. Heads should roll at the senior level. The forest department has failed to recover encroached land and appoint staffers for the field area,” the conservationist said.

Elephant electrocuted in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

A female elephant that strayed into an agricultural field was electrocuted on Friday. The field falls in the Hediyala range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Forest officials said electric lines were illegally drawn by a man to protect his field from wild animals. Officials buried the carcass and booked the man under the Forest Act.