Kodagu sexual assault case: homestay licence revoked, US woman’s statement recorded before magistrate

The US tourist stayed at the Kodagu homestay for three days after the alleged sexual assault before managing to leave, the police said. (Representational image)

The Karnataka Government has revoked the licence of a homestay in Kodagu where a Washington-based solo woman traveller was allegedly sexually assaulted, officials said on Thursday.

The tourism department took the action after preliminary findings indicated serious lapses in safety norms and a failure to ensure guest security. The homestay in Kutta village has been shut down.

According to the woman’s complaint, she checked into the property on April 12. She alleged that the cook at the homestay, who is the main accused, spiked her drink, after which she became semi-conscious and was sexually assaulted. Sources said this was her second visit to the homestay.