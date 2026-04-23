Kodagu sexual assault case: homestay licence revoked, US woman’s statement recorded before magistrate

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The Karnataka Government has revoked the licence of a homestay in Kodagu where a Washington-based solo woman traveller was allegedly sexually assaulted, officials said on Thursday.
The tourism department took the action after preliminary findings indicated serious lapses in safety norms and a failure to ensure guest security. The homestay in Kutta village has been shut down.
According to the woman’s complaint, she checked into the property on April 12. She alleged that the cook at the homestay, who is the main accused, spiked her drink, after which she became semi-conscious and was sexually assaulted. Sources said this was her second visit to the homestay.
The police said she remained at the homestay until April 15, including for three days after the incident, before leaving for Mysuru, where she was admitted to a private hospital.
The woman contacted the US embassy in New Delhi only after leaving Kodagu. The embassy alerted Indian authorities, and the police registered a case on April 19.
The police arrested the cook and the homestay owner, who is suspected of complicity and obstruction. Both have been remanded to judicial custody till May 3.
Investigators are also probing allegations that communication facilities at the homestay, including Wi-Fi, were disabled after the incident.
A senior police officer confirmed that the woman’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate under Code of Criminal Procedure section 164.
Further investigation is underway.
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