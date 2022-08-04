scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Karnataka killings: Section 144 extended in Mangaluru till Aug 8; male pillion riders banned

The restrictions under Section 144 were extended following three murders in the district in a span of 10 days.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 4, 2022 4:51:01 pm
Police investigate the location where a 23-year-old man was killed. (Photos: ANI)

Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has extended Section 144 till August 8 and has banned male pillion riders on the bikes and scooters aged between 18-60 years.

The restrictions under Section 144 were extended following three murders in the district in a span of 10 days – between July 19 to July 28.

On July 19, an 18-year-old Kerala youth, Masood B, was allegedly killed by persons linked to Hindutva groups, following a fight over a trivial issue.

Days later, on July 26, Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district.

Two days after Nettaru’s murder, a 23-year-old youth identified as Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death inside a clothing store in Surathkal region of the Dakshina Kannada district by a group of “four or five” masked men.

 

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 04:38:40 pm

