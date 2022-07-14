scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Bengaluru: Kickboxer dies during state championship, police book organisers for negligence

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 14, 2022 1:18:31 pm
The Bengaluru police have registered a case of negligence against the organisers of the state-level K1 kickboxing championship following the death of a kickboxer after he received a massive blow from his opponent during a match, said officials Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil S, 23, a resident of Mysuru and the youngest son of Vimala R and Suresh P. The accident took place on July 10 during the kickboxing championship held at Pai International Building located in Jnana Jyothi Nagar.

A video from the event shows Nikhil collapsing in the ring after getting punched in the face by his opponent. He was shifted to G M Hospital in Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru in an unconscious state. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

His mother Vimala said received she a call on her mobile phone on July 10 at around 6 pm from a person who said their son had sustained injuries while playing.

Suresh, his father, alleged that the mat on the floor was very thin and as Nikhil received the blow and fell to the ground he sustained serious injuries. The organisers did not provide any first aid when he was injured and did not have a paramedical unit, oxygen facility or even a stretcher, he also alleged.

Suresh also alleged that the organiser Naveen Ravi Shankar had switched off his mobile phone following the accident.

The Jnana Bharathi police said they have registered a case under Section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to causing death by negligence against the organisers and are investigating Nikhil’s death.

