Karnataka-Kerala state bus service to resume for Onam; here is the full list

To help passengers travelling between Kerala and Karnataka for the Onam festival, the road transport corporations of both the states will run special bus services.

Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) will operate Onam special buses between August 24 and September 6 from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various places of Kerala.

According to KSRTC, the services will be operated between Bengaluru and Kannur, Ernakulam, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palghat, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadakara.

Buses will also ply between Mysuru and Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam.

The passengers who will travel to Kerala should register themselves on the state’s COVID-19 Jagratha portal and get the required travel pass.

Meanwhile, passengers who will travel to Karnataka should register themselves on the state’s COVID-19 Seva Sindu portal.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) has also decided to resume interstate bus services to and from Karnataka for the Onam festival.

In a Facebook post, Kerala RTC said that the bus services between Kerala and Karnataka will resume between August 25 and September 6.

According to Kerala RTC, the services are being resumed with strict regulatory protocols. “Travellers are responsible to uphold the restrictions imposed by the Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments on the day of travel. If any passenger disagrees with this, the ticket charge will be refunded,” Kerala RTC said in the announcement.

Here is the list of the special bus services by Kerala SRTC:

Kerala to Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram – Bengaluru (Kozhikode) — 3 pm

Kottayam – Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 5.30 pm

Pathanamthitta – Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 5.31 pm

Ernakulam – Bengaluru (Kutta) — 4.45 pm

Thrissur – Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 8 pm

Palakkad – Bengaluru (Salem) — 9 pm

Kannur – Bengaluru (Virajpet) — 7.35 am

Kozhikode – Bengaluru (Sulthan Bathery) — 8 am

Kasaragod – Bengaluru (Sullia, Madikeri, Mysuru) — 8.30 pm

Bengaluru to Kerala

Bengaluru – Thiruvananthapuram (Kozhikode) — 3.30 pm

Bengaluru – Kottayam (Salem-Palakkad) — 3.45 pm

Bengaluru – Pathanamthitta (Salem-Palakkad) — 7.32 pm

Bengaluru – Ernakulam (Kutta) — 7 pm

Bengaluru – Thrissur (Salem-Palakkad) — 8 pm

Bengaluru – Palakkad (Salem) — 9 pm

Bengaluru – Kannur (Virajpet) — 9.05 am

Bengaluru – Kozhikode (Sulthan Bathery) — 11.45 pm

Bengaluru – Kasaragod (Mysuru, Mercara, Sullia) — 8.30 pm

