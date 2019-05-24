Karnataka KCET 2019: How to check results on May 25

The result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2019 will be declared on Saturday, May 25 at around 11 am by Karnataka Higher education minister GT Devegowda.

According to the Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA), the candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their respective results at the official websites of — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 1 pm onwards tomorrow.

The exam was conducted on April 29 and 30, 2019 for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

More than 1.94 lakh registered students wrote the exams across Karnataka for biology, maths, physics, chemistry papers. Last year, a total of 1.5 lakh candidates cleared the KCET examination successfully.

After the results are declared, the merit list and the counselling schedule will also be released by theKEA.The candidates who qualify the KCET will be qualified for the admissions to the engineering programmes offered by various aided and private colleges in the state.

KCET 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘CET- 2019’ result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.