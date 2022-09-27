Linking maximum patient records: Karnataka’s KC General Hospital wins Centre’s ‘Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar’

Karnataka’s government-owned KC General Hospital in Bengaluru was awarded the ‘Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar’ by the National Health Authority (NHA) at the Arogya Manthan 2022 held in Delhi Monday, for linking the highest number of patient health records to Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar in a statement Monday. Over 8,450 health records at the hospital have been linked to ABHA.

District Government Hospital in Karnataka’s Dharwad has also won the award for top-performing government health facility.

While Andhra Pradesh is the top state in India which has linked 12,056,084 health records to ABHA, Karnataka is the second in the country to have linked 1,68,254 health records.

“I am elated to inform that KC General Hospital has been awarded the ‘Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar’ by the National Health Authority (NHA) at the Arogya Manthan 2022, for the linking of the highest number of patient health records to Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) is to create a national digital health ecosystem that supports universal health coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely and safe manner. ABHA offers a seamless online platform providing a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems, and ensuring security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information,” Sudhakar said in the statement.

The benefit of linking health records to ABHA is that medical records can be accessed anytime without losing them.

Arogya Manthan 2022, as part of the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), was conducted by the National Health Authority from September 24 to 26 in Delhi with the participation of health officials from across the country. The theme was to highlight the nation’s finest health practices in each state which can be implemented in other states to enhance the quality of healthcare provided nationwide.

Karnataka Principal Health Secretary T K Anil Kumar said that 36.71 lakh beneficiaries have been treated till August under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme since its launch in November 2018.

“Karnataka is the first state to have a dedicated Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Arogya Karnataka cell. We have been proactive in extending health care through the integrated Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme to all the residents of Karnataka as it covers the below poverty line (BPL) as well as above poverty line (APL) population,” he said.

Karnataka is the first state in the country to have 25,175 healthcare professionals registered on ABDM portal and it also maintains Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR).