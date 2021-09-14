Karnataka: Kannada organisations, JD(S) protest ‘Hindi imposition’ at nationalised banks

Several Kannada organisations Tuesday protested across Karnataka against Hindi Diwas celebrated in the country during the day.

A few Kannada organisations protested in front of Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru and also across the state, including in front of all nationalised banks, demanding September 14 to be celebrated as Karnataka Regional Day in the state. Along with the Kannada organisations, Janata Dal (Secular) also held protests in the state.

T A Narayana Gowda, president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, said, “The Centre is imposing Hindi across the country intentionally and thus, we are protesting today. This year, we are protesting Hindi imposition at banks.”

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy also tweeted saying, “Union of India is multicultural, multilingual; then why try to glorify a single language. The Kannada language is the first in our land. Hindi Day celebration is inadequate. Multilingual India’s comfort should not be disturbed by the imposition of Hindi.”

Kannada activists protested outside thousands of nationalised banks in the rural and urban parts of the state and submitted petitions to branch managers to provide services in Kannada. They also sent petitions to all MLAs and MPs demanding them to raise the issue in the assembly and Parliament.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday on the occasion of Hindi Diwas said although Hindi is an official language, it is not competing with other Indian languages. “There are different opinions. But I want to clarify Hindi is not competing with any other Indian language. It is actually a friend of all Indian languages and it will prosper only with co-existence,” Shah said.