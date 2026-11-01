Karnataka mulls official tag for Kannada flag, may urge firms to display it

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Sunday that the state government was considering granting official state flag status to the iconic red-and-yellow Kannada flag. He said the government would initiate discussions on the proposal during the Belagavi winter session of the legislature scheduled in December.
The government is also considering making the hoisting of the Kannada flag mandatory at government offices and institutions receiving state support. Shivakumar also said an order encouraging private organisations to display the flag was under consideration.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava (state formation day) celebrations, Shivakumar said the Congress government would establish a legal framework governing the Kannada flag’s display alongside the Indian national flag. The framework will provide detailed protocols, safeguards, and rules regarding the flag’s use.
“I have just hoisted the Kannada flag alongside the national flag. We are taking steps to give it official status,” he said, recalling that a previous Cabinet had passed a resolution and sent a proposal to the Centre seeking recognition. However, the proposal has yet to receive approval, he noted.
The government is preparing legal and policy guidelines to ensure that the Kannada flag can be displayed with due dignity and in accordance with national regulations.
Shivakumar said the issue would be opened for wider public and legislative debate during the Belagavi session. The government also intends to forward fresh recommendations to the Centre and examine the legal protections required for the flag, he said.
Describing the red-and-yellow flag as a powerful symbol of Kannada identity, culture, knowledge, harmony, and social equality, he said the initiative would further strengthen Karnataka’s distinct identity within India’s federal structure.
In 2018, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government approved a proposal for an official Karnataka state flag and forwarded it to the Centre for approval. The proposed design featured yellow, white, and red stripes with the state emblem, Gandabherunda, at the centre.
While the state government argued that there was no constitutional bar on states having their own flags, the proposal did not receive approval from the Union government and remains pending.