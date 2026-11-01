Karnataka mulls official tag for Kannada flag, may urge firms to display it

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Sunday that the state government was considering granting official state flag status to the iconic red-and-yellow Kannada flag. He said the government would initiate discussions on the proposal during the Belagavi winter session of the legislature scheduled in December.

The government is also considering making the hoisting of the Kannada flag mandatory at government offices and institutions receiving state support. Shivakumar also said an order encouraging private organisations to display the flag was under consideration.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava (state formation day) celebrations, Shivakumar said the Congress government would establish a legal framework governing the Kannada flag’s display alongside the Indian national flag. The framework will provide detailed protocols, safeguards, and rules regarding the flag’s use.