Karnataka dairy worker arrested for killing school teacher after she demanded loan repayment

The police said the accused travelled towards Basavakalyana at night with the victim (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka police Tuesday said they arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing a 57-year-old government school teacher in Kalaburagi district.

The accused has been identified as Amar Mallappa Kudahalli, a resident of Chincholi taluk, and the deceased as Jyothi Kapale, a resident of Kalaburagi who taught at a school in the Balki taluk.

On April 4, the body of a woman, burnt beyond recognition, was discovered on a main road connecting Kalmud and Kamalapur. Manohar, a labourer, noticed it around 8.25 am and informed the Kamalapur police.

The police shifted the body for a post-mortem examination and collected evidence that led them to identify the victim as Jyothi. During their investigation, they reviewed her call detail records (CDRs) and discovered that she had made multiple calls to Amar on April 3.