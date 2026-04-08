Karnataka dairy worker arrested for killing school teacher after she demanded loan repayment

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The Karnataka police Tuesday said they arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing a 57-year-old government school teacher in Kalaburagi district.
The accused has been identified as Amar Mallappa Kudahalli, a resident of Chincholi taluk, and the deceased as Jyothi Kapale, a resident of Kalaburagi who taught at a school in the Balki taluk.
On April 4, the body of a woman, burnt beyond recognition, was discovered on a main road connecting Kalmud and Kamalapur. Manohar, a labourer, noticed it around 8.25 am and informed the Kamalapur police.
The police shifted the body for a post-mortem examination and collected evidence that led them to identify the victim as Jyothi. During their investigation, they reviewed her call detail records (CDRs) and discovered that she had made multiple calls to Amar on April 3.
Furthermore, the police triangulated the mobile phone signals of both Amar and Jyothi, revealing that their phones had been in the same location until 4 am that morning and were also present at the crime scene.
Then, the police took Amar to police custody, and he allegedly confessed to the murder. A police officer from Kamalapur police station told The Indian Express that Jyothi was unmarried and had been a friend of Amar.
“He worked in a milk dairy and took a Rs 13 lakh loan from Jyothi over the years. She recently asked him to repay, and Amar then decided to kill her,” the officer added.
“On April 3, they travelled to many places, had dinner at night, and were travelling towards Basavakalyana at night. Around 3 am, Amar stopped the car. Then he killed Jyothi and burned her body. Initially, we thought that the killing had happened in some other place, and the body was later dumped there. But his statement and probe pointed out that both killing and burning of the body happened at the same place,” the officer added.
The police booked a murder case against Amar and took him into custody for further probe.
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