Karnataka suspends jail chief after videos showed inmates drinking, smoking

The Karnataka government has suspended the Kalaburagi central jail’s chief superintendent after videos emerged of inmates drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, and playing cards inside the prison.

Alok Kumar, DGP (prisons and correctional services), issued the suspension order for R Anitha on September 3 pending a departmental inquiry. She has been transferred to the new central prison in Vijayapura and directed not to leave the headquarters without permission.

A senior officer who investigated the videos found the allegations of VIP treatment afforded to prison inmates true prima facie and noted lapses on Anitha’s part, sources said.

Anitha was also in the news in 2017 when ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala received special treatment at the Bengaluru central prisons, where the officer was posted. She was transferred out after the incident.