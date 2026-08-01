No junk food within 50 metres of schools, colleges: New Karnataka advisory

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration department found that food served to children in some schools was high in refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta, and processed snack foods. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department has issued an advisory restricting the sale of food products high in fat, sugar, and salt within a 50-metre radius of schools and colleges in the state.

The advisory comes in the wake of FSDA inspections of food business establishments located around 134 schools and colleges in July.

“During the inspections, the quality of food products, hygiene and sanitation, compliance with food safety standards, labelling requirements, sale of expired food products and validity of licences/registrations of Food Business Operators were verified…it was observed that certain food business establishments located within and around school and college premises were selling high fat, sugar and salt food products,” the FSDA said in a statement on Friday.