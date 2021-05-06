Karnataka: Journalist with suspected Covid-19 kills self by jumping before train in Honnali

He leaves his wife and two children. Paramesh was a part-time reporter with the Kannada daily ‘Vijaya Karnataka.’

A 46-year-old journalist who had suspected COVID infection in Karnataka’s Davangere district allegedly took his life by jumping before a running train at Amaravati in Honnali on Wednesday, according to police.

The journalist identified Paramesh who was working part-time with a Kannada daily in the district had symptoms like fever, cold and cough from last few days according to his close friends who later told police that he was in fear that he may contract the dreaded virus and will not be able to get bed, oxygen and medical support. Police suspect this has led him to take this extreme decision.

He leaves his wife and two children. Paramesh was a part-time reporter with the Kannada daily ‘Vijaya Karnataka.’ Earlier he had worked as a journalist in ‘Andolana’, ‘Lankesh Patrike’ and ‘Janavahini’ newspapers.

A complaint has been registered at the railway police station in Honnali and further investigation is on police said.