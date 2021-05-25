Karnataka: Journalist arrested for selling fake negative RT-PCR test reports

Karnataka’s Kodagu district police arrested a journalist who works in a major Kannada newspaper for issuing fake negative RT-PCR reports for the travellers between Kerala and Kodagu.

According to police, the accused journalist, identified as Azeez MA, was generating the fake certificates at his photo studio in Siddapura in the district.

The alleged crime was exposed on Monday when authorities at Kutta Checkpoint boarding to Kerala scanned the QR code of RT PCR test certificates of a passenger identified as Jamsher travelling from Nellihudikeri to Kerala. The certificate turned out to be fake, immediately the police took him to custody and found that Azeez issued the certificate and was arrested soon.

The district administration has mandated travellers from Kerala to carry a negative RTPCR report to enter the state.

“The Kutta police have arrested a journalist, he was issuing fake negative RT-PCR reports to the people who want to travel to neighbouring Kerala state or to get back from there to Kodagu. According to preliminary investigation, he was preparing the fake certificates in his studio,” Kodagu SP Kshama Mishra told indianexpress.com.