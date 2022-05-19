Karnataka: JDS procures 123 vehicles to highlight party’s manifesto

A year ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) party has planned to reach out to the people across the state to highlight the party’s ‘pancharatna’ schemes on agriculture, health, irrigation, employment and women and youth empowerment through 123 vehicles.

The regional party, which has already started its campaign in the state, had recently organised a month-long ‘Janata Jaladhare’ march, aimed at seeking implementation of all irrigation and drinking water projects in the state. The ‘Janata Jaladhare’ event was a statewide campaign and covered over 180 Assembly constituencies across the state.

The JD(S) Wednesday procured 123 Tata Ace vehicles to take the party’s manifesto to the people. “The vehicles will be equipped with LCD screens and travel across 180 Assembly constituencies,” said JDS party leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP took to Twitter and asked the JDS party if it has 123 candidates to field in the polls. “The former #LuckyDipCmHDK, Good luck with your Pancharatna program. Devegowda, Revanna, Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy: These are the JDS pancharatnas. Is winning five seats your scheme?” the BJP tweeted Wednesday.

Responding to the tweets, Kumaraswamy said, “Why did you come at us for power? Don’t you have any shame belittling the Deve Gowda family. I know what all crossroads you trod for the sake of power.”