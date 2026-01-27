Karnataka JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak faces threats from sand mafia; home minister assures protection

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that illegal sand mining had become a menace in the state and that leaders of all parties were involved in it. He was responding to JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak’s statement that she had received threats from illegal sand miners in her Devadurga constituency.
“It is a big business where influential people are involved. I have given only a restricted answer (about it),” the minister told the Assembly, noting the challenges involved in preventing illegal sand mining.
Nayak said that those involved in sand mining had sent people to her house, threatened her, and created a ruckus. “I had tried to put an end to illegal sand mining in an honest manner, as it was affecting crops grown by farmers along the banks of the Krishna river. The unregulated movement of sand-laden vehicles has also left the roads along the banks in a poor shape,” she said.
Nayak said she had constantly faced threats because of her attempts to end illegal mining and other crimes in her Assembly constituency.
JD(S) legislature party leader C B Suresh Babu recalled a recent video where several people were shown gheraoing Nayak’s house. “This is really concerning,” he said, demanding adequate security for the legislator.
In response, the home minister assured Nayak that the Government would provide her with adequate security and ensure that she does not face any problems. “If there are any lapses, I will take action against the officials responsible,” he said.
Over the past three years, more than 25 people were exiled from the district for their involvement in such activities, Parameshwara added.
