Karnataka: JD(S) likely to buy DRDO drug for Covid-19 relief programme

Beneficiaries wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose at a entre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

The Janata Dal (Secular) party has said it is contemplating buying the DRDO-developed 2DG medicine and distributing it among people in Karnataka as part of the party’s Covid-19 relief programme.

On Monday, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy told his party members during a digital interaction that his party would wait and understand the oral drug’s efficacy and procure it if it was found to be effective in fighting COVID-19.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday released the first batch of the indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose or ‘2-DG’.

The national drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), cleared the formulation on May 1 for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

2-DG has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), New Delhi, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), the Ministry of Defence had said in a release earlier this month.

‘Appaji Canteen’ launched by JD(S)

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the birthday of the former Prime Minister and JDS(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, JD(S) leader and former MLC T A Saravana launched a free mobile canteen service near Victoria Hospital to cater to people suffering during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The service is named The ‘H.D. Deve Gowda Mobile Appaji canteen’.

During the last year’s lockdown too, Saravana had launched an Appaji Canteen at Hanumanthnagar in South Bengaluru where food was distributed free.

PM, Yediyurappa greet Deve Gowda on his 88th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and several others greeted JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda, who turned 88 on Tuesday.

Modi called up the former PM this morning to wish him. “I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi avaru for calling me early this morning to wish me for my birthday. I pray to God to give him the strength to lead our nation during this crisis caused by the pandemic,” Gowda tweeted.

In his message, Yediyurappa said, “Best wishes to veteran politician and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on his birthday. May God bless you.”

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka legislative Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, “Happy birthday to former Prime Minister and senior leader of JD(S) H D Deve Gowda. May you be blessed with long life and good health. May your experience guide the state and the country.”

Cutting across political parties, many union and state ministers, leaders wished Gowda on his birthday.

Earlier, Gowda had appealed to his followers not to celebrate his birthday, saying it was not the right time for congregations and further in a statement he had asked his followers to provide relief to COVID affected people in the state.

Deve Gowda, born on May 18, 1933, in Haradanahalli village in Hassan district, had served as the Prime Minister of India for 10 months, from June 1996 to April 1997.