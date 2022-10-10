Karnataka JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy says Amit Shah-led panel wants to make India ‘Hindistan’

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised the 11th report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language and said the panel was conspiring to impose Hindi and transform the country into “Hindistan”.

“Many of the recommendations appear to rip apart and destroy India’s federal structure. The objective of the Amit Shah-led panel is to destroy the federal system with their ‘one nation, one religion and one language’ policy,” the JD(S) leader tweeted.

Kumaraswamy has been vocal against attempts at “Hindi imposition” and recently wrote to the central government against conducting Staff Selection Commission exams only in English and Hindi.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, he wrote that the policies on language pursued by the central government were divisive and could sow differences among various states. The report should be withdrawn immediately, he added.

“The recommendations of the report should not be allowed to be implemented at any cost. All the states, especially the southern states, should be united in opposing this,” he said, adding that Hindi, like others, was just one of the languages in the country.

If (the BJP) pursues the politics of Hindi imposition, India will suffer the consequences of a language crisis,” Kumaraswamy warned in a tweet. “India doesn’t mean just Hindu (and) Hindi. It belongs to us all,” he added.