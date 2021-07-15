Karnataka to upgrade ITIs as ‘technology hubs’ for better skill development of youth

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also announced that a Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce had been set up to create 10 million job opportunities in the next five years. (Express Photo)

Karnataka has announced a programme to up-skill its youth workforce through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), by converting selected 150 such institutes into ‘technology hubs’.

According to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, these ITIs will be upgraded as part of an agreement with Tata Technologies. “A total cost of Rs 4636.50 crore will be spent towards the initiative, of which the upgradation work is expected to be completed by September,” he announced.

The CM noted that the state had a population of 2.21 crore aged between 16 and 35. “Several programmes have been initiated to improve the economic and social development of the state by skilling the youth to global standards,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM also announced that a Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce had been set up to create 10 million job opportunities in the next five years. “The taskforce is expected to submit its report shortly,” he said.

Further, the state government Wednesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to begin courses related to the automotive sector in selected ITIs in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru in collaboration with Toyota Motors. Other companies with which MoUs were inked during an event, held to mark World Youth Skills Day in Bengaluru, were Wipro, GE, Narayana Hrudayalaya, ELCIA, ESDM, Cluster Technologies, Aditya Birla Group, and Home Lane.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan, who is also in charge of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, said a programme named ‘Udyoga’ to offer new skill-based diploma courses would be launched in October. As part of the programme, 78 old labs are being refurbished and 72 new labs being set up.

Earlier, the government had established Karantaka Germany Technology Training Institute (KGTTI) at Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Hubballi.

Also, the All India Council of Technical Education has approved new diploma courses at GTTCs (Government Tool Room & Training Centers) in Chitradurga, Challakere, Koppal, and Yadgir. These courses will be offered from the current academic year 2021-22, Ashwathnarayan said.