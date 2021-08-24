Karnataka asks IT firms along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road to extend WFH till Dec 2022 to ease traffic congestion

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion in the area due to the ongoing Metro work, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory to IT companies and parks located along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) to extend the work-from-home (WFH) option for their employees till the end of December 2022.

The advisory was issued by E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, who later clarified that it was only a suggestion and not mandatory.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has already started construction work on the stretches from Silk Board to KR Puram and from KR Puram to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Reddy, in his letter to the regional director of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), said: “We would like to bring to your notice that BMRCL is starting Metro construction works on Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and construction of the same could extend to about 1.5 to 2 years. The ORR houses many large Tech Parks and IT company campuses and carries a large amount of traffic throughout the day. The ORR, despite having 6 lanes and service roads, is infamous for its perennial traffic congestion.”

The advisory then asks the companies to encourage employees to use public transport to reduce congestion. “We request you to circulate this advisory to IT companies located on ORR so that infrastructure development activities are carried out smoothly, which would also ease traffic congestion in future,” Reddy said.

“…it would be extremely difficult to manage traffic movement on ORR, especially if the IT companies resume work from office,” the letter stated.

Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) consultant, Krishna Kumar Gowda said they have asked the government to revise the advisory. “We have requested the government to issue a revised advisory since many companies located on the ORR want their employees to work from office and the Metro work will only be completed in December 2025 according to BMRCL’s detailed project report (DPR),” Gowda told IndianExpress.com.

A statement issued by ORRCA on Monday said, “ORRCA’s understanding is that the government is going to issue a revised statement following questions they have received on the advisory. We are waiting for the revised statement and will react/respond to that.”

According to Gowda, there are nine to ten technology parks on the ORR stretch, from where 700 to 800 companies operate. Nearly 1.5 lakh persons worked in these firms in the period before the pandemic.

Reddy, meanwhile, said the advisory was based on the suggestions from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). “The advisory is intended to reduce traffic congestion on the road due to the Metro work. This is an advisory and is not mandatory. They are also free to resume work from offices if necessary,” Reddy said.

The ORR stretch houses prominent offices and business parks like Manyata Embassy Tech Park, Cessna Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, RMZ Ecoworld and Prestige Tech Park and companies such as JP Morgan, ANZ, Accenture, Flipkart, Cisco, Intel, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Dell EMC and so on.