Karnataka issues notices to Cipla, Jubilant pharma companies for ‘failing to supply’ Remdesivir

Warning two pharmaceutical majors — Cipla and Jubilant — of legal action under the National Disaster Management Act, the Karnataka government issued notices to the companies and directed them to ensure requisite vials of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir are supplied to the state is fulfilled.

The notices, issued by N Manjunath Prasad, Member Secretary, State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority, have asked the companies to “immediately fulfill the supply obligation of Remdesivir vials, as allotted by the Government of India to the State as on May 11 within 24 hours.”

The companies have failed to “supply the requisite quantity as directed by the Government of India, which has severely impacted the treatment of patients requiring Remdesivir vials in the state,” the notice reads.

Prasad has also noted that the Centre had directed Cipla to supply 30,000 vials and Jubilant 32,000 vials respectively to Karnataka on May 1. However, while Cipla supplied only 10,840 vials, Jubilant supplied only 17,601 vials as (of) May 8, he added.

Further, he remarked, “..the non-supply of committed number of Remdesivir vials to the state has constrained the state’s capacity to provide timely and effective treatment to the infected persons, thus endangering the lives of the patients.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has seen 2,153 deaths since the beginning of this month, compared to 1,907 in April. In the first wave, it had seen 971 deaths in the worst month of September 2020. The city has been reporting 20,000-plus cases daily.

To date, Karnataka has reported over 20.13 lakh Covid infections and 18,776 related fatalities. Of these, over 10.1 lakh cases and 7267 deaths have taken place since April 1 this year alone.