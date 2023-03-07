‘Stay hydrated, avoid going out between noon and 3 pm’: Karnataka issues heatwave advisory

The Karnataka health department Monday advised people to stay hydrated and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk and lassi to counter heatwave illnesses.

“Infants, pregnant women, people working outdoors, patients with mental illness, heart disease or high blood pressure should take precautions. Elderly or sick people living alone should be supervised and their health monitored on a daily basis. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night,” the department said in an advisory.

The department also advised people to wear thin, loose, cotton garments, preferably light-coloured. It warned people against consuming alcohol and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar as these would lead to the loss of more body fluid or cause stomach cramps.

The department advised pregnant women and workers with medical conditions to discuss working in the heat with their physicians. It asked employers to install temperature and forecast displays at the workplace.

Also Read | Karnataka health department issues advisory as state records 26 H3N2 cases

Exposure to high outdoor or indoor temperatures can induce heat stress, directly and indirectly, leading to heat-related illnesses. Heat-related illnesses include heat rash, heat oedema in hands, feet, and ankles swell, muscle cramps, heat tetany, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stress may also exacerbate chronic diseases like cardiovascular, respiratory and kidney diseases, officials from the health department said.

In light of the soaring temperatures in several states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on February 28 directed chief secretaries of all states and Union territories to address the impacts of heatwaves. The Karnataka health department sought a technical advisory committee’s inputs to manage heat-related illnesses.

The Dos

• Drink sufficient water whenever possible, even if you are not thirsty. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

• Carry drinking water when travelling.

• Use oral rehydration solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk/lassi, and fruit juices with some added salt.

•Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like watermelon, muskmelon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce or other locally available fruits and vegetables.

•Consume tender coconut water.

•Wear shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.

•Block direct sunlight and heat waves: Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in.

The Don’ts

Advertisement

•Avoid going out in the sun, especially between noon and 3 pm.

•Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.

•Do not go out barefoot.

•Avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately.

•Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar- as these lead to loss of more body fluid or may cause stomach cramps.

•Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

•Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.