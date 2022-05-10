Karnataka: IPS officer Ravindranath alleges harassment, resigns for fourth time

Alleging that he was being harassed, IPS officer P Ravindranath on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the police force for the fourth time in his career.

In a letter, Ravindranath said, “I am pained to observe the apathy shown by Sri Ravikumar, IAS, chief secretary of Karnataka, when I requested him to issue a government order to set up a protection cell as per the rule 8 of SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) rules 1995. Further, I am prematurely transferred without any public interest just to harass me, since I have taken legal action against people involved in the fake caste certificate issue.”

Ravindranath, who was the DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), was recently transferred to the training wing of the Karnataka police. The decision of the state government did not go down well with the officer.

On Monday, he met DGP Praveen Sood and shared his ordeal before submitting his resignation to Chief Secretary P Ravikumar on Tuesday.

The 1989 batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh had quit the force previously too, but withdrew his resignation. In 2014, Ravindranath had resigned in protest against the then Bengaluru city police commissioner Raghavendra Auradkar’s role in allegedly framing him in a case pertaining to clicking pictures of a woman at a cafe in the city.

In 2008, he had resigned while opposing the alleged high-handedness of senior colleague B E Umapathy, who was the then ADGP (administration).

Last year too, Ravindranath had quit the police force, citing that he was not promoted to the rank of DGP while his juniors were promoted. After he was elevated to the DGP post, he withdrew the resignation.