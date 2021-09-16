Senior Karnataka IPS officer seeks voluntary retirement, may enter politics

In an interesting development, senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP railways) Bhaskar Rao has applied for voluntary retirement from service. A highly-placed source said Rao may enter politics and contest from a constituency in Bengaluru south region in the next assembly election.

The issue came to light Thursday and reportedly, Rao is not happy with the way the state government treated him. The 1990-batch IPS officer, who also served as the Bengaluru city police commissioner, still has three years of service left.

A source in the police department said he submitted his resignation to DGP and IGP Praveen Sood and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. While it is still unclear as to which political party he might join, people close to him said he will reveal it once he is relieved from the charges.

When The Indian Express contacted Rao, he declined to comment on his next move but confirmed he has applied for retirement. Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Rao’s willingness to join politics was doing the rounds for nearly 10 months.

Rao was recently in news after he filed a protest memo against a CBI report of June 30, 2021 for closure of probe into the audio leak of an official phone intercept to the media on account of the lack of evidence to establish how the intercept reached the media.