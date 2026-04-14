Karnataka clears projects worth Rs 18,430 crore; to generate 15K jobs

The Karnataka State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) Monday cleared 17 projects worth Rs 18,430.44 crore, covering sectors such as automobiles, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, textiles, steel, semiconductors, and sugar manufacturing.

The 67th SHLCC meeting, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cleared 11 new projects and six additional capital investment proposals by various companies. The investment proposals are expected to generate 15,032 new jobs and will be distributed across 11 districts.

This was the first SHLCC meeting in 2026.

According to the Chief Ministers’ Office, 11 new and expansion projects account for Rs 14,906.90 crore, while 6 additional capital investment projects amount to Rs 3,523.54 crore.