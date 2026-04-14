Karnataka clears projects worth Rs 18,430 crore; to generate 15K jobs

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The Karnataka State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) Monday cleared 17 projects worth Rs 18,430.44 crore, covering sectors such as automobiles, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, textiles, steel, semiconductors, and sugar manufacturing.
The 67th SHLCC meeting, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cleared 11 new projects and six additional capital investment proposals by various companies. The investment proposals are expected to generate 15,032 new jobs and will be distributed across 11 districts.
This was the first SHLCC meeting in 2026.
According to the Chief Ministers’ Office, 11 new and expansion projects account for Rs 14,906.90 crore, while 6 additional capital investment projects amount to Rs 3,523.54 crore.
These projects will be implemented in Bagalkote, Bidar, Belagavi, Ballari, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru districts of Karnataka.
Among the major new projects are JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd. in Ballari with an investment of Rs 4,600 crore. JSW is already an established firm in the mine-rich Ballari region. A firm called Energy Transition will invest Rs 1,600 crore in the Dakshina Kannada district, while the Swedish firm Volvo Group will invest Rs 1,500 crore in the Bengaluru Rural district.
Last year, Karnataka emerged as the top investment destination in the country. In September last year, the state surpassed Maharashtra for the first time in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
At the 66th SHLCC meeting held last October, Karnataka cleared investments totalling Rs 27,607 crore, expected to create 8,704 direct jobs in the state.
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