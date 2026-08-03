Karnataka introduces 5-year cooling period for police officers in city posts

The measure is seen as an attempt to prevent police officers from hogging prime executive posts in cities by using money and political influence. (Representational image)

In an attempt to prevent police officers from becoming entrenched in executive posts in six major cities of the state, the Karnataka government has mandated a “cooling period” of five years for deputy superintendent- and inspector-rank officers after they serve in cities.

The Karnataka Home Department issued the order mandating the cooling period on Saturday.

“Deputy Superintendents of Police (Civil) and Inspectors of Police (Civil) are eligible to serve in executive posts (Law and Order, Traffic, CCB, Railway, Cyber and Women) in Police Commissionerates like Bengaluru City/ Mangaluru City/ Mysuru City/ Hubli-Dharwad City/ Belagavi City/ Kalaburagi City only for a maximum period of five years cumulatively,” states the order issued by the Home Department.