‘We’re not converting’: Karnataka interfaith couple ‘attacked’ by right-wing activists get married

A week after Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked an interfaith couple who had arrived at a sub-registrar office in Karnataka to get their marriage registered, the man and woman said they were childhood friends and did not intend to convert their religion, while underlining that Dalit women have every right to marry according to their wish. Chikkamagaluru residents Jaffar and Chaitra eventually registered their marriage on Friday.

The right-wing activists had allegedly attacked the couple claiming that theirs was a case of ‘love jihad’. The police had to intervene to provide security and take the couple to the police station in the communally sensitive district.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jafar, 24, said, “Chaitra and I are neighbours and have been friends since childhood. We know each other very well and three years ago we fell in love, but that does not mean she is going to change her religion. We want to live together and will follow our practices. We did not expect that we would be attacked on that day. Both families were happy about our marriage. Though the marriage has been registered now, with the present circumstances, we do not know when and where to hold an event to invite friends and family.”

Jaffar, who has studied till Class 8, works as a driver and also helps his father in his timber business. Chaitra, who has studied till Class 10, belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) and lives with her mother.

Still unable to comprehend that she and Jaffar were attacked, Chaitra said, “Who are they to dictate us? It is our wish to marry and we earn our livelihood. Who are they to question and tell us what we should do or not do? While they attacked Jaffar, they asked, ‘Do you want to marry an SC girl?’ Who are they to ask that? And can’t SC girls marry according to their wish,” she sought to know.

After the incident, an FIR was lodged at Basavanahalli police station in Chikkamagaluru based on a complaint by Jaffar and four persons were arrested — Shama, Guru, Prasad and Parthibhan – before being released on station bail. Pointing out that there is a threat to her life, Chaitra has demanded stern action against the attackers.

In the wake of the incident, Dalit organisations have rushed to the rescue of the duo. This is the second incident in recent days in which Dalit outfits have acted against the Bajrang Dal’s vigilantism. Last month, Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked a member of a gram panchayat for transporting his cow, after which Dalit organisations in Hassan district’s Sakaleshpur staged a protest and challenged them to set foot in the village again.