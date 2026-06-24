The bike crash that didn’t add up: How Karnataka cops cracked a murder for insurance claim

A murder investigation in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district has revealed an alleged insurance fraud conspiracy, with police arresting four people accused of killing a man (Image generated using AI).

The Tumakuru police in Karnataka have arrested four people for allegedly killing a man and attempting to pass off the death as a road accident fatality to claim insurance benefits for his elder brother, who is one of the accused.

The victim, Ramesh, was found dead beside his motorcycle on the Hosanahalli–Badenahalli Gate road in the Sira taluk on June 20. The police initially registered an unnatural death report.

However, investigators soon suspected foul play. The police said that while the scene suggested a high-speed crash, several inconsistencies emerged during the preliminary examination. The injuries on the body, damage to the motorcycle and the overall scene did not match the extent of destruction typically associated with a fatal road accident.