The bike crash that didn’t add up: How Karnataka cops cracked a murder for insurance claim

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The Tumakuru police in Karnataka have arrested four people for allegedly killing a man and attempting to pass off the death as a road accident fatality to claim insurance benefits for his elder brother, who is one of the accused.
The victim, Ramesh, was found dead beside his motorcycle on the Hosanahalli–Badenahalli Gate road in the Sira taluk on June 20. The police initially registered an unnatural death report.
However, investigators soon suspected foul play. The police said that while the scene suggested a high-speed crash, several inconsistencies emerged during the preliminary examination. The injuries on the body, damage to the motorcycle and the overall scene did not match the extent of destruction typically associated with a fatal road accident.
“Usually, in a high-speed accident resulting in death, there would be significant damage to the vehicle, fractures, head injuries and other impact-related signs. While there were injuries on the body, the pattern of wounds and the circumstances at the scene raised doubts,” a police officer said.
According to the police, suspicion soon fell on Hanumantharaju alias Raju, the victim’s elder brother, who had allegedly purchased a life insurance policy worth Rs 15 lakh in Ramesh’s name and named himself as the nominee. Investigators said the policy carried a higher payout in the event of an accidental death, providing the alleged motive for the crime.
During interrogation, Hanumantharaju confessed to conspiring with three associates to murder Ramesh to claim the insurance proceeds, the police said.
According to investigators, the accused lured Ramesh to a secluded location on the night of June 19 on the pretext of performing a religious ritual. They allegedly assaulted him, attempted to run him over with a car multiple times and later strangled him using a battery jumper wire. To hide the crime, the accused allegedly placed Ramesh’s body and motorcycle by the roadside and staged the scene to resemble a road accident.
Based on the findings, the police registered a murder case and arrested Raju, 40, Lakshmikanta alias Praveen, 31, Naveen Kumar, 28, and M D Jilan alias Rayyan, 21.
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