Karnataka police inspector suspended for issuing notice to right-wing activist under hate speech Bill: ‘people being targeted’

The Karnataka Police has reportedly suspended an inspector who recently issued a notice to a right-wing activist under a hate speech law that has not yet been enacted but is pending in the form of a Bill passed by the state legislature.

The matter came to light after BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar raised it in the legislature and said the police inspector from the Tarikere region in Chikkamagaluru district issued a notice to the activist Vikas Puttur under the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, ahead of an event.

Police sources said the inspector, Ramachandra N, issued the notice under the notion that the Bill had become a law after it was passed by the state legislature last year. The officer was placed under suspension on Friday over the error, the sources added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, to whom the Bill was sent on December 30, 2025, after it was passed during the Winter Session of the state legislature, is yet to approve or reject it, police sources said.

On Wednesday, MLA Kumar raised the issue of restrictions imposed on right-wing leaders through a calling attention motion in the state legislature. He claimed such activists were targeted and efforts were on to prevent their participation in Hindu Samajotsava events in the state.

“I want to bring to your attention one example of a notice issued to Hindu activist Vikas Puttur by the Tarikere police in Chikkamagaluru district. When he went to give a speech in Tarikere, he was given a notice. The notice states that he must not violate the norms laid down by the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill. This Bill has not come into force, and they have given a notice in writing,” Kumar said while demanding the officer’s suspension.

The BJP MLA earlier raised a general notice of attention regarding restrictions imposed on activists and leaders of right-wing organisations in the state from travelling to various districts to participate in social festivals, and alleged harassment through notices issued by local authorities.

Curbs imposed on 4 people: Home Minister

In a written response, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said restrictions had been imposed on four right-wing activists against participating in events in different parts of the state.

Earlier, the Chitradurga district collector had issued a restraining order against Sharan Pumpwell of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), barring his participation in a Hindu Sangam programme in Holakere, since there is a “rowdy sheet” against him at the Mangalore East police station and he had been fined for violating the conditions imposed by the high court in 2025.

The Hassan District Magistrate had also banned Pumpwell from participating in the Hindu Samajotsava programme at Shravanabelagola and Arasikere, Parameshwara said.

Similarly, in the wake of cases registered against Chakravarti Sulibele and Harika Manjunath in Belagavi city and various police stations across the state, “a notice has been issued to the organisers not to invite them for programmes as they are likely to make hate speech/provocative statements,” the minister added.

In Bellary district, Sri Siddalingaiah Mahaswamy of Sri Karneshwar Math, Andola, who “is known for his provocative speeches regarding other religions/communities” and is named in 19 cases, was restricted from participating at a Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati Utsav at Siruguppa town “since there is a possibility of making provocative speeches.”

The Bill and the BJP’s opposition

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025 was passed by the state Congress government in December 2025 amid resistance from the Opposition BJP which claimed that the Bill was intended to target its leaders by giving police the power to decide on hate speeches.

The Bill proposes to “curb and prevent dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes, which cause disharmony, hatred in the society, against the person or group of persons, organisations and provide punishment to such crimes.”

It designates hate speech as a cognizable and non-bailable offence with punishments ranging from one year for a first-time offence and two to seven years for repeat offences. The Congress government in Karnataka has claimed that the Bill is necessary to regulate the rise in hate speeches, especially since existing laws do not mandate strong punishment.

The Bill was passed in the Assembly amid the BJP’s protests and then in the Legislative Council after considerable debate. The Karnataka BJP has submitted a representation to the governor urging him to withhold his assent for the Bill.