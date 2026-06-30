After 2 years, Karnataka to revive fake news tracking unit

In 2024, the Information Disorder Tracking Unit had conducted 537 fact checks, averaging around nine per day. Of these, 39 were sent for a legal review, resulting in 18 FIRs. (Image generated using AI)

Two years after its trial run, the Karnataka government’s Information Disorder Tracking Unit is set to be transformed into a full-fledged wing under the Home Department.

The unit had a 90-day trial run between March and July 2024, during which it tracked thousands of fake news posts and carried out fact checks on digitally altered photographs and videos. However, the unit was left on the back burner for two years.

Highly placed sources in the Home Department told The Indian Express that the fake news tracking unit was being revived. “An official announcement will be made shortly,” the source said.

Following the trial run, a proposal was placed before the Home Department to integrate the unit with a legal cell and an enforcement agency. The need to ensure seamless coordination between the three had delayed the unit’s full-fledged launch, the source added.