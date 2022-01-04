Karnataka: Industries body seeks effluent treatment plants, uninterrupted power supply

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai requesting the government to provide effluent treatment plants in industrial areas and uninterrupted power supply.

“There are no common effluent treatment plants provided by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) or by the state government in any of the industrial areas or estates established by them. The industrial units have to treat their effluents up to the permissible limits/dispose of on their own,” the letter read.

President of FKCCI, IS Prasad has also objected to the recent decision by the state government to charge consent fees from industrial enterprises and organisations based on capital investment.

“The new structure of consent fee is based on capital investment irrespective of the type of activity, and has to be obtained every year. The consent fees should never be based on capital investment. Consent fees shall be purely based on the type of activity, end product and the type of effluents being discharged. Industrial enterprises are classified as green, orange, red and white. A unit that does not create any pollution should not be insisted to take such consent,” he wrote.

The FKCCI has also objected to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) levying collection charges, analysis charges of wastewater, water, emissions etc, from the industrial establishments, which is an additional cost. KSPCB insists on analysis from a third party agency/laboratory which adds to the expenditure to be incurred by the industrial units, the FKCCI said.

“We have requested the CM to invoke the ‘force majeure clause’ under the Disaster Management Act and keep units coming under the ‘green category’ out of (the) purview of the KSPCB,” the FKCCI president stated in the letter.

The trade body requested the CM to abolish trade licenses for small businesses like hotels. “Small and Micro Enterprises in the Manufacturing Sector are exempted from obtaining Trade Licenses at the time of establishing new units. But all other activities including small businesses, hotels, establishments are expected to obtain a new trade license while establishing and also renewal of the trade licenses. This has become a difficult task for establishments and small businesses. We request you to abolish trade licenses for small businesses, hotels and other such establishments,” the letter read.

The FKCCI also requested for uninterrupted power supply round the clock. “Large number of MSMEs operate continuously and need uninterrupted and good quality power 24×7 for all 365 days. It is not possible for many of them to establish captive power generating units. All electricity supply companies in Karnataka (ESCOM) shall be instructed to provide good quality power 24×7 for all 365 days. At present Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has proposed a power tax of 9 per cent which is very high for industrial consumers, especially for small and medium enterprises (SME). (The) government is requested to reduce the power taxes to about 3 per cent for SMEs,” the trade body said.