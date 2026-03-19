The Bengaluru magnet: Why 50% of Karnataka’s Rs 1.87 lakh crore projects are still crowding into just 4 districts

Sources in the Industries Department said firms are preferring Bengaluru and surrounding districts (Image generated using AI).

Despite incentives announced by the Karnataka government to spur industrial development in the Kalyana and Kittur regions, Bengaluru and surrounding districts have remained hotspots for investors to implement their projects.

According to data from the Large and Medium Industries Department, more than half the 1,423 projects cleared by the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) and State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) between 2023-24 and 2025-26 were concentrated in four districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Tumakuru.

The Karnataka government had cleared these projects with a proposed investment of Rs 1.87 lakh crore. A little over a third of this was proposed in Bengaluru Rural district, where the government has set up numerous industrial areas due to a paucity of land in Bengaluru Urban district. Investors have pledged Rs 65,203 crore for 509 projects in Bengaluru Rural, expected to generate 1.19 lakh jobs.